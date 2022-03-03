Prepping for Weekend Storm

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
As we begin to wrap up the work week, our next big weather system is on our heels. This system will move through the region beginning Saturday and wrap up by Sunday afternoon in which southern Wisconsin will experience record warmth, windy conditions, rain, storms... some could be severe, along with a wintry mix.
Compared to the weekend, Thursday and Friday are going to be relatively quiet. Other than an isolated, light snow shower across southwestern Wisconsin on Thursday and evening rain showers on Friday, skies are going to be a mix of partly sunny skies on Thursday to more cloud cover on Friday. Winds will remain light and steadily turn from the north to the south.
Starting Saturday, the low moves through. Throughout Saturday, winds will be breezy and will bump up our temperatures into the upper 50s to low 60s, not to mention our dew points will be in the 50s as well. As this low continues eastward, showers and thunderstorms will develop across parts of Iowa and continue eastward... impacting western Wisconsin by Saturday evening/night.
Some of these storms could be severe with wind being the main threat. However, those in southern Wisconsin should have a plan in case we experience all modes of severe weather. The storms move through Saturday night with colder air moving in early Sunday morning.
That'll steadily turn the remaining rain over to a rain/snow mix along with breezy conditions Sunday morning. By later Sunday, skies will quiet down and our temperatures will be falling.