President Biden talks climate change in exclusive interview with The Weather Channel

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- President Joe Biden appeared on The Weather Channel to talk about climate change, severe weather and the Inflation Reduction Act.
The Weather Channel, owned by Allen Media Group, the same company that owns WKOW, aired the exclusive interview Wednesday.
The president said the private sector is finally coming off the sidelines, when it comes to climate change.
"They're building solar facilities they're building, you know, there's electrolyzers to take hydrogen and turn it. I mean, there's so much going on," said Biden. "Finally, no one can any longer deny that we don't have a problem with climate change."
The exclusive interview is airing on The Weather Channel throughout the day Wednesday.
TODAY ON THE WEATHER CHANNEL:@StephanieAbrams speaks with @POTUS about our changing planet! Watch NOW on our air and on our TV app: https://t.co/Feaf8zT3Ip pic.twitter.com/hejjdT6Fzh— The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) August 9, 2023