President Biden visits Ingeteam in Milwaukee to discuss clean energy infrastructure and economic growth

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WKOW) -- President Joe Biden delivered an optimistic speech in Milwaukee on Tuesday, speaking to the administration's current efforts to target clean energy infrastructure and employment opportunities across the state of Wisconsin.
Biden spoke on key strategies to approach domestic manufacturing to increase jobs following a tour of Ingeteam, a factory specializing in energy conservation.
"My plan is leading to a boom, they call a boom in manufacturing, and manufacturing investment. as you're seeing right here, this factory, over 13.4 million new jobs, 150,000 new jobs in the state of Wisconsin," Biden said.
Biden made it clear that Wisconsin has remained a priority throughout his presidency while calling out Republicans for sending jobs overseas.
"Let's shut down the corporate operation in America and send it overseas and then send the refined product back to America and sell it here," Biden said. "That's the philosophy. But you know, who believes that? Your significant Senator Ron Johnson."
Biden concluded by saying there was still more work to be done, but he considers 'Bidenomics' to be a step towards restoring America.
Representative Gwen Moore, Senator Tammy Baldwin and Governor Tony Evers also made appearances to back Biden, highlighting how the Inflation Reduction Act will create access in areas like health care.
President Biden's visit comes less than a week from the RNC's presidential debate scheduled to take place in Milwaukee, confirming that campaigns for the 2024 election are underway.