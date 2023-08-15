 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory from 6 AM CDT Thursday until 6:00 AM CDT Monday.
This advisory affects the entire state of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Canada will move into the
state from the northwest Thursday morning and travel south
southeast throughout the day. The PM2.5 air quality index (AQI)
is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
(USG) level to the UNHEALTHY level. Remember, the UNHEALTHY AQI
level is unhealthy for everyone. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy exertion and everyone else should consider
reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The best chance for UNHEALTHY AQI PM2.5 will reside across
western Wisconsin on Friday as high pressure moves over the state
and limits atmospheric mixing.

Over the weekend, the ozone AQI is expected to range from the USG
level to the UNHEALTHY level due to favorable weather conditions
alongside the presence of wildfire smoke. On both Saturday and
Sunday, mostly USG AQI ozone concentrations are expected inland
of the lake breeze, while those areas within the lake breeze will
have a better chance of reaching UNHEALTHY AQI ozone
concentrations. Remember, ozone concentrations are typically
maximized during the afternoon or evening before decreasing
overnight into the next morning.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

President Biden visits Ingeteam in Milwaukee to discuss clean energy infrastructure and economic growth

  • Updated
  • 0

On the heels of a fourth indictment for Donald Trump, President Joe Biden focused on manufacturing jobs in a speech at a Wisconsin factory — putting his ideas for growth up against his Republican rivals in a bid to win over voters in a key state in next year's presidential election.
Capture.PNG

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WKOW) -- President Joe Biden delivered an optimistic speech in Milwaukee on Tuesday, speaking to the administration's current efforts to target clean energy infrastructure and employment opportunities across the state of Wisconsin.

Biden spoke on key strategies to approach domestic manufacturing to increase jobs following a tour of Ingeteam, a factory specializing in energy conservation.

"My plan is leading to a boom, they call a boom in manufacturing, and manufacturing investment. as you're seeing right here, this factory, over 13.4 million new jobs, 150,000 new jobs in the state of Wisconsin," Biden said.

Biden made it clear that Wisconsin has remained a priority throughout his presidency while calling out Republicans for sending jobs overseas.

"Let's shut down the corporate operation in America and send it overseas and then send the refined product back to America and sell it here," Biden said. "That's the philosophy. But you know, who believes that? Your significant Senator Ron Johnson."

Biden concluded by saying there was still more work to be done, but he considers 'Bidenomics' to be a step towards restoring America.

Representative Gwen Moore, Senator Tammy Baldwin and Governor Tony Evers also made appearances to back Biden, highlighting how the Inflation Reduction Act will create access in areas like health care.

President Biden's visit comes less than a week from the RNC's presidential debate scheduled to take place in Milwaukee, confirming that campaigns for the 2024 election are underway.

Tags

Recommended for you