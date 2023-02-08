President Joe Biden arrives in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) — President Joe Biden's visit to the Madison area is officially under way.

Biden landed at the Dane County Regional Airport around 11:30 a.m.

On the plane with Biden includes Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Black Earth), LiUNA General President Terry O'Sullivan and several staff members.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway met Biden on the runway.

After talking to and taking pictures with visitors, Biden got into a motorcade and began traveling to the LiUNA Training Center in DeForest. He's scheduled to make remarks at the training center around 1 p.m.

A White House official said Biden will discuss his economic plan and how it's "ushered in a manufacturing boom and created good-paying jobs, including union jobs and jobs that don't require a four-year degree, across Wisconsin and the country."

Biden will also meet with workers and apprentices at LiUNA. The official said one of those apprentices will introduce Biden.

The apprentice's name is Sarah, and she specializes in road work and utilities. The official says Sarah followed the footsteps of her father and brother, beginning an apprenticeship through the state's Laborer's Apprenticeship program.

