President Joe Biden is 'shocked' by Chicago-area Fourth of July shooting

(WKOW) — President Joe Biden said he and first lady Jill Biden are "shocked" by a shooting at a Fourth of July parade in suburb outside of Chicago, Illinois.
"Jill and I are shocked by the senseless gun violence that has yet again brought grief to an American community on this Independence Day," Biden wrote in a statement.
Police commander Chris O'Neill said in a press conference six people died and at least two dozen others were hurt in the shooting in Highland Park.
“I have spoken to Governor Pritzker and Mayor Rotering, and have offered the full support of the Federal government to their communities. I also surged Federal law enforcement to assist in the urgent search for the shooter, who remains at large at this time,” Biden wrote. “Members of the community should follow guidance from leadership on the ground, and I will monitor closely as we learn more about those whose lives have been lost and pray for those who are in the hospital with grievous injuries.”
The suspect, who is at large, is described as a white man between 18-20 years old with a small build, long black hair and wearing a T-shirt. He is considered armed and dangerous.