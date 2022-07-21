 Skip to main content
President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19

  • Updated
Joe Biden
Courtesy President Biden / Twitter

(WKOW) — President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced Thursday. 

According to a statement from Jean-Pierre, Biden is experiencing "very mild symptoms" and has begun taking Paxlovid. He has been vaccinated and boosted twice against the virus. 

Biden will isolate at the White House, where Jean-Pierre says he will continue fully with his duties. He will work in isolation until he tests negative again.

The White House will provide daily updates on Biden's condition.  

This is a developing story. 

