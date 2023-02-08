 Skip to main content
President Joe Biden to travel to Madison area, highlight economic plan

MADISON (WKOW) -- President Joe Biden is coming to Wisconsin on Wednesday, the day after his State of the Union address.

In a news release, the White House said President Biden is traveling to the Madison area, and other parts of the country, to showcase how his plan is creating jobs and rebuilding our infrastructure, among other things. 

27 News plans to be at the Dane County Regional Airport for his arrival. We will also have a crew in DeForest, as President Biden will travel there for an appearance later in the day.

Stay with 27 News online and on-air for continuing coverage of the President's visit.

