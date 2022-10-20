Pretty Woman: The Musical takes the stage at Overture Center this week

MADISON (WKOW) — One of the most romantic stories to hit the big screen comes to Madison this week where performers take the stage for Pretty Woman: The Musical.
Cast member Michael Stocke, who plays attorney Phil Stuckey, stopped by WKOW to talk about the musical and what audiences can expect.
"We knew one thing: that we had to give people what they come to see," he said. "People have expectations when coming to see it. All the things they loved about the movie and we're giving every single one of them to you onstage, that's for sure."
Phil Stuckey, played by Jason Alexander in the movie, is the main antagonist of the film. While he does take an unsavory turn at the end of the film, Stocke says before that Phil might be greedy, but he's just trying to do his job.
"It's not until things go definitely sideways a little bit later on that Phil's colors as kind of a very greedy, childish, all those bad things come out, and there does have to be a foil," he said. "I relish playing and I get booed all the time. It's kind of fun."