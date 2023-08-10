Pride Paddle benefits Clean Lakes Alliance

MADISON (WKOW) – Kayakers took pride in paddling for a good cause Thursday night.
The Pride Paddle was held at Brittingham Boats in Madison from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m.
It was put together by Madison Magnet, Rainbow Happy Hour and members of the LGBTQIA community.
There was a guided kayak tour of the lake, followed by free kayak time. That was on top of food, drinks and live entertainment.
The goal was to raise money for Clean Lakes Alliance.
“It's twofold,” Joey Broms, Community Involvement Committee Chair for Madison Magnet said. “The lakes, the water is so vital to Madison and we just want to make sure that we can try to give back as much as we can.”
This was the third annual Pride Paddle.