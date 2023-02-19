Pro-life and pro-choice advocates give their final message to voters ahead of Tuesday's primary

MADISON (WKOW) -- There's a lot on the line for both pro-life and pro-choice advocates as the State Supreme Court election will play a large role in the future of abortion in Wisconsin.
The Spring Primary Election is just a few days away, and the only statewide race on the ballot is the primary for a State Supreme Court race. But this is a high-profile election -- particularly for pro-choice and pro-life activists.
Ahead of the primary on Tuesday, these activists are giving their final messages to voters.
The Madison Area Reproductive Rights Coalition for Healthcare -- also known as MARRCH -- gathered in the Capitol Rotunda, accompanied by several other guest speakers.
Pat Raes is the President of SEIU Wisconsin and said there are races that come down to a couple hundred votes and that every vote matters.
"This is one of the most crucial times in Wisconsin history where basic human rights are at risk. Our democracy is at risk. Reproductive justice is on the table," Raes said.
They said reproductive rights are among several other things at stake -- like workers' rights and democracy.
"I think it's very important for all health care providers, particularly those of us dealing with reproductive health care, to make sure that on our side that we advocate for a progressive Supreme Court judge in this upcoming election," said former President of American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists Dr. Douglas Laube.
Dr. Laube continued by saying, "we make sure that the election both on Tuesday and in April proceed the way that allows Wisconsinites to be able to live the lives that they want."
But this final push of voters to the polls is also an effort being made by pro-life activists.
"We have a law on the books that saves lives. But we know that ultimately, the fate of that law will likely rest in the hands of the Supreme Court. So, the election in this spring is absolutely vital for us as pro-lifers," Gracie Skogman, Legislative Director at Right to Life Wisconsin, said.
Skogman said they are doing everything they can to energize voters. This includes email and social media campaigning and making sure everyone is registered to vote.
"Because the biggest thing we found is that many people don't know what's on the line, especially from a pro-life perspective," Skogman said.
Though advocates are focusing on the Tuesday primary right now, they said their work does not stop here.