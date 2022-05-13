Pro-life organization says it's received threats; responds to group claiming responsibility for arson

MADISON (WKOW) — An non-profit supporting pro-life measures is speaking out for the first time since a national organization claimed responsibility for an arson at its organization Sunday.
Earlier in the week a group called "Jane's Revenge" told a journalist through an anonymous source that they caused the fire at Wisconsin Family Action in Madison on Mother's Day.
The Madison Police Department is aware of and investigating the claims. MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer told 27 News Friday there isn't an update in the investigation as they are still waiting on forensics lab results. As of Friday, no arrests had been made in connection to the fire.
WFA's president, Julaine Appling, is calling on state leaders to prosecute those responsible "to the very fullest extent of the law."
"Tolerance cannot be a one-way street, and if we are to preserve a free society, we must always hold accountable those who promise violence against others and their deeply held beliefs," Appling's statement said in part." I echo the concerns of many other Wisconsinites who believe as we do, that we should all be able to live out our beliefs without intimidation and violence."
In the same statement, Appling denounces what she calls "threatening and hateful messages" staff at WFA have received since the fire.
“The pro-abortion group claiming responsibility for the firebombing and threatening of our office has publicly called for more violence against pro-life organizations," Appling's statement said. "At Wisconsin Family Action, we believe lawless violence is never the appropriate way to respond to others with whom you don’t agree."
Appling said the experience will not stop the non-profit from advocating for the unborn, despite the risk of future threats.