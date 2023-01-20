Pro-life supporters from across Wisconsin March for Life in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON D.C. (WKOW) -- Right now, pro-life supporters from across Wisconsin are in Washington D.C. for the 50th annual March for Life. It is the first March for Life since the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade.
Wisconsin Right to Life was there in full force.
"We are feeling so excited. Already, lives have been saved in Wisconsin and nationwide," Gracie Skogman, Legislative Director of Wisconsin Right to Life said.
Skogan said the message they hoped to get across this year was that they are there for anyone who needs support in Wisconsin and nationwide.
"I think the focus of the march today is truly on supporting women who may be facing an unexpected or challenging pregnancy," Skogan said. "That means health care, housing, counseling, anything that a woman in Wisconsin might face and need support through."
The march comes just two days before the 50th anniversary of the Roe V. Wade ruling and not everyone was pleased with the decision.
"Too often we hear: 'If you're religious, you must be anti-choice.' And, that's not the case," Rabbi Bonnie Margulis, Chair of the Wisconsin Religious Coalition for Reproductive Choice said.
Margulis argues that a lack of reproductive freedom puts people in danger.
"We know that when people don't have access to abortion care or reproductive care, people die," Margulis said.
Right now, she is working with Pregnancy Options Wisconsin: Education, Resources and Support (or POWERS) to set up a new phone line in which people who are pregnant can speak to trained faith leaders about their options. She is also reaching out to sister congregations in states people are traveling to, to offer support.
"Sadly and dangerously, people are being forced to travel some distance in order to access this care. And so, we as faith leaders are working on ways that we can be as supportive as we can," Margulis said.
Just this week, Governor Tony Evers and Democrats pushed for an advisory referendum on the Spring Election ballot, asking voters if the state should repeal the 1849 Criminal Abortion ban.
"We are here today to renew our calls and take this issue directly to the people and to the ballot box," Evers announced during a press conference at the State Capitol.
Planned Parenthood is confident the Spring Election will support abortion rights.
"We've seen that time and time again, it's clear that the people of Wisconsin want reproductive freedom, they want abortion to remain safe and legal," Planned Parenthood Wisconsin is confident the Spring Election will support abortion rights," Tanya Atkinson, president of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin said.
But, the fight is far from over.
"Wisconsin is one of the best positioned states to protect life in this post Roe America," Skogan said. "We've had so many people who have been asking about Wisconsin and what it's like on the ground, we feel incredibly grateful to be in the position that we are in."
"We're really heartened, we're inspired, we're galvanized by what we're seeing, and by what we can accomplish together."
A pro-choice protest is slated to take place at the State Capitol this Sunday. As of Friday, nearly one thousand people are expected to attend.