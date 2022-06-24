Pro-life Wisconsinites celebrate the overturning of Roe v. Wade

MADISON (WKOW) -- Pro-Life Wisconsin held a prayer vigil Friday evening to celebrate the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Matt Sande, Legislative Director for Pro-Life Wisconsin, says while they celebrated, they also mourned the loss of unborn children.
"Repentance for the sins of abortion," Sande said. "62 million babies slain since 1973. So it's a day of definitely celebration but also of mourning."
Pro-lifers say they've been waiting for the high court to strike down federal abortion protections.
"We've heard the news this morning. We were obviously overjoyed and lots of emotion, something that pro-life Wisconsinites have been working towards for decades, if not entire lifetimes for some people," said Anna DeMeuse, Communications Director for Pro-Life Wisconsin.
Members of the organization say abortion is never necessary. They say abortion cannot be morally or medically justified.
"What we do believe is that abortion, which we define as a direct intentional killing of a preborn human being, that's how it's defined, and state statute is never necessary," Sande said.
Now, they plan to put their money where their mouths are by helping provide pregnancy resources and funding grants for adoption. Sande says the women deserve it.
They hope to strengthen their coalition with the pregnancy resource centers in Wisconsin that offer free services, materials and medical assistance.
"We want to make sure that we continue that care and expand that care, as there will be more pregnant women and more babies in Wisconsin now," DeMeuse said.
Though Roe is overturned, organizers say this is just the first step and there is more work to be done.