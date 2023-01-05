Probable cause found in case against state agent charged in shooting

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- A Dane County judge denied a defense motion for the district attorney's office to be recused in the case of a state agent shooting an unarmed man during an arrest.
The motion claimed DA Ismael Ozanne's office had a "conflict of interest," and he and his staff were witnesses to Quadren Wilson's February arrest where Special Agent Mark Wagner fired his handgun, hitting Wilson.
The state opposed the defense request.
Judge Chris Taylor said the defense didn't prove how testimony from Ozanne or others in his office was crucial to the defense's case.
"Just because the district attorney has knowledge about an investigation into the criminal, potential criminal activities of a victim in another case, I'm not following the logic that that would result in recusal because of the knowledge that they have," Judge Taylor said. "Looking at the Supreme Court rules recusal standard, the defendant must demonstrate that the DA and his assistants are necessary, and that there's a compelling need to call them. And I have to say, I do not see that here. I do not believe that defense has met that burden."
Judge Taylor also found probable cause to move forward with a trial in Wagner's case after testimony from three Dane County Sheriff's detectives. Wagner is facing a felony charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.
Wagner is scheduled to be in court again at the end of January.