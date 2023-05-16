Professional women's soccer league coming to Madison

MADISON (WKOW) — A team within a new professional soccer league is going to be calling Madison home.
The USL Super League is a professional women's soccer league that said in a press release it hopes to make the sport "accessible for more players, more fans, and more communities across the United States."
This is a different league: The USL Super League.— USL Super League (@USLSuperLeague) May 16, 2023
Bringing professional women's soccer closer to home for more players, fans, and communities. #ReadyForMore pic.twitter.com/uBZXUr3dX1
On Tuesday, the league announced what markets its team will launch in during the inaugural 2024 season, along with initial market for subsequent seasons. Madison is considered a market for a subsequent season, after stadium projects are complete.
The team will play at Breese Stevens Field — and will be the first professional women's soccer team in the city. The team is expected to start playing as soon as 2025.
Forward Madison FC has secured the rights for a professional women’s soccer team in Madison 🙌— Madison Women's Pro Soccer (@MSNWomensSoccer) May 16, 2023
With plans to join the @USLSuperLeague, Madison Women’s Pro Soccer intends on playing its first match as soon as 2025!
More information to come at noon today. pic.twitter.com/zaE0CHBZYt
USL hopes to address gaps between men's and women's professional soccer teams in the nation.
“Today marks a major milestone for the United Soccer League as we take another step in building an integrated women’s soccer network unlike any other,” USL CEO Alec Papadakis said.
The league also says it has unique opportunities, like playing on an international calendar and a youth-to-professional development pathway.