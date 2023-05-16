 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Professional women's soccer league coming to Madison

  • Updated
  • 0
Generic soccer ball MGN

MADISON (WKOW) — A team within a new professional soccer league is going to be calling Madison home. 

The USL Super League is a professional women's soccer league that said in a press release it hopes to make the sport "accessible for more players, more fans, and more communities across the United States." 

On Tuesday, the league announced what markets its team will launch in during the inaugural 2024 season, along with initial market for subsequent seasons. Madison is considered a market for a subsequent season, after stadium projects are complete. 

The team will play at Breese Stevens Field — and will be the first professional women's soccer team in the city. The team is expected to start playing as soon as 2025.  

USL hopes to address gaps between men's and women's professional soccer teams in the nation. 

“Today marks a major milestone for the United Soccer League as we take another step in building an integrated women’s soccer network unlike any other,” USL CEO Alec Papadakis said.

The league also says it has unique opportunities, like playing on an international calendar and a youth-to-professional development pathway. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you