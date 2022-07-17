Program for Peace Concert benefits people of Ukraine

MADISON (WKOW) -- Several area churches used music as a medium to help the people of Ukraine Sunday.
They hosted a Program for Peace Concert at Covenant Presbyterian Church.
It included over an hour of live music, ranging from the Ukrainian National Anthem to traditional Ukrainian songs. It also included prayer.
"I like the idea of singing for peace because I think that has a ripple effect. I like the idea of praying for peace because I think it changes us," Charlie Berthoud, Senior Pastor, Covenant Presbyterian Church said.
Free-will donations were accepted and split evenly between Presbyterian Disaster Assistance and Wisconsin Ukrainians Inc. That money will be used to buy bandages, turner kits and other resources for victims of war.
"As Christians, Jesus tells us to love our neighbors and that means people across the street--it means people across the world, so we try to do what we can with what we have and make this world a better place," Berthoud said.
The Program for Peace was made possible by Covenant Presbyterian, Westminster Presbyterian and Christ Presbyterian Churches.