Program offers free 'forever chemical' testing to private well owners in Dane County

MADISON (WKOW) -- Public Health Madison and Dane County (PHMDC) is offering free PFAS testing for private wells outside the City of Madison.
High levels of PFAS, commonly referred to as 'forever chemicals,' have been found in drinking water throughout the state of Wisconsin. PFAS have been linked to some cancers, low birth weights and several other health effects.
PFAS have been used for decades in products like nonstick pans, firefighting foams, and waterproofing sprays.
Madison has struggled with PFAS contamination for years, even shutting down the City's Well 15 and applying for a state grant to help clean it up.
Due to the odorless, colorless and tasteless nature of forever chemicals, PHMDC Environmental Health Services Supervisor John Hausbeck said danger from the contaminant have previously remained largely unknown.
"We're starting to learn more and more about the negative impacts of it. And it's probably in everybody's best interest to learn how much they're getting exposed to, and ways to decrease that to the extent possible," he said.
Unfortunately, the extent that is possible to reduce exposure may not co-align with the amount deemed safe.
Outside of Rheinlander, in the town of Stella, a voluntary testing program uncovered shocking results.
Currently, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources enforces a PFAS health standard of 70 parts per trillion, but the Environmental Protection Agency is trying to get this reduced to only four parts per trillion.
The Town of Stella testing found concentrations of over 37,000 parts.
The program in Dane County is offering at-will testing to community members in hopes of better understanding the extent of local contamination.
While the testing is voluntary and free for those of low and moderate income, the program only has enough funding to sample around three hundred wells.
Those interested can sign up for the program on the Madison and Dane County Public Health webpage.