Program raises $150K to get Madison kids active, hopes to raise another $75K

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison program is well on its way to raising $250,000 to get kids active and replace local schools' outdated equipment.

The Play Every Day initiative helps remove barriers that get in the way of kids moving their bodies, both by helping schools update their facilities and paying for participation fees.

So far, the program has raised $150,000, which will be given to 55 Madison schools and programs to buy physical education equipment and recess supplies.

Ashley Riley is a Physical Education Health and Wellness Coordinator for the district. She said while some schools chose to buy a class a set of rollerblades, others got things like a rock-climbing wall or bikes.

"If they didn't have the experience in physical education or in their communities to try this, they may never have thought like, 'Oh, let me try rollerblading as a way of to have fun to be healthy to be interacting with friends,'" she said.

The central message of the campaign is "Movement Matters for the Mind" because the health and well-being of the students helps them learn in the classroom.

"It's important for kids to be active at least 60 minutes a day, whether it's in school time or out of school time, just really needing to find ways to be active in the classroom and out of the classroom," Riley said.

Laurie Stensland with the Madison Public Schools Foundation says they hope to raise another $75,000 by the end of June.

The program is run by the Madison Public Schools Foundation and NBA star Wesley Matthews.

You can donate online.