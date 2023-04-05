Progressives consider challenging Wisconsin legislative maps when liberals gain Supreme Court majority

MADISON (WKOW) -- With Janet Protasiewicz set to join the state Supreme Court, some Wisconsin progressives are hopeful the court's new liberal majority will be more receptive to legal challenges of the state's legislative maps. They say the maps are gerrymandered to benefit Republicans.
Right now, there are 64 Republicans and 35 Democrats in the Wisconsin Assembly, and there are 21 Republicans and 11 Democrats in the Senate.
David Canon, a political science professor at UW-Madison, said that distribution isn't close to the party split in recent statewide elections.
"If you look at our governor's races, our Senate races, the presidential races, usually they're within a couple of percentage points in all of the recent elections," he said. "We're very much a 50-50, you know, purple state."
But Canon said Republicans drew the current maps to benefit their own party.
Progressives and Democrats have challenged the maps in court, but they've been unsuccessful.
However, with Protasiewicz joining the court, the progressive nonprofit Law Forward sees an opportunity for change.
"This is the first time since 2008 where the Wisconsin state Supreme Court will have a progressive majority that will be able to consider questions of law from a different lens than has been the last decade and a half," executive director Nicole Safar said.
During her campaign to join the court, Protasiewicz indicated she thinks the current maps are unfair.
Safar said, right now, her organization is talking with co-counsel, allies and partners to build the strongest case to challenge the gerrymander.
However, Canon said the argument against the maps can't simply be pointing out a gerrymander exists.
"There is nothing in the state constitution about partisan fairness or partisan bias or balance," he said.
Instead, he said any potential challenge might focus on the right to vote.
"If a map was so extremely gerrymandered that Democrats don't have an equal opportunity to vote, basically, to have a meaningful vote, that's one potential ground that could be pursued," he said.
Canon said, even with the court having a liberal majority, it's not a given the current maps will be thrown out.
"There are no guarantees that the plaintiffs who challenge these maps will succeed, but I think there's a much better chance, certainly than there was before Tuesday night," he said.
However, conservatives have previously defended the maps, saying no state law requires the make up of the Assembly and Senate to match the statewide popular vote.
"That really assumes that we have a system that grants seats in the legislature to parties based on their proportion of the statewide vote, but that's not what we have," Rick Esenberg told 27 News in 2022. Esenberg is the president of the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL).
27 News reached out to WILL on Wednesday to ask what the group sees in the future for legislative maps with Protasiewicz winning her election, but the organization never got back about an interview.
Timing of possible challenge
Protasiewicz will join the Supreme Court in August, and Safar said she thinks a possible challenge to the maps could come this fall.
Canon said any challenge would have to move quickly in order for new maps to be in place for the 2024 election.
"These maps really need to be in place by May 2024, and so that sounds like that's a long time away, but for legal challenges they often take quite a bit of time," he said.
Canon said it is possible for the state Supreme Court to expedite a challenge to the maps, though it isn't the normal process for a case to end up before the court. However, he said a sped-up timeline is the only way he could see new maps being in play before the 2026 election.
What is a fair map?
In his interview with 27 News, Canon stressed the importance of understanding what the legislative outcome would be from fairly drawn maps.
"Let's say you could have a set of maps that was drawn by neutral computer algorithms, like politics didn't enter in at all, you would still have a map that would be likely to favor Republicans to some extent," he said. "That's because Democrats are not as efficiently spread around the state as Republicans are. The Democrats are concentrated in Dane County and Milwaukee County."
He said any maps that created districts so Democrats and Republicans earned the same number of seats as their percentage of the statewide popular vote would have to be a "fairly aggressive" Democratic gerrymander.