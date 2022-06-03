Project SEARCH students graduate, head into the competitive workplace

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — Seven students graduated from Project SEARCH program this Friday and are ready to hit the job market.
According to its website, Project SEARCH is a nine to 12-month program that equips individuals with cognitive disabilities with the skills and education necessary to have success in competitive employment.
It typically serves young people with significant intellectual and developmental disabilities who are on an Individual Education Program (IEP) and in their last year of high school eligibility. However, it also serves those who are out of school.
The students work in three internships throughout the program, supervised by a Mercyhealth mentor and supported by a program skills trainer.
During the program, students go through a "total work emersion experience," which includes classroom instruction, independent life skills and career exploration.
Each student works with a team that includes their family, an instructor, a department mentor, rehabilitation counselor, skills trainers, job developer and a school district case manager to create their employment plan as they transition from school to work.
“We are passionate about enabling young adults with special abilities to gain employment through training and career exploration,” said Alen Brcic, Mercyhealth Vice President of People and Culture. “Throughout this process they have worked on numerous clinical and non-clinical projects to prepare them for and ignite their passion for a future career in health care. As an organization we are better by having them part of our teams.”
The seven students that are graduating are Noah Borneman, Dustin Conquist, Elizabeth Garcia, Nicholas Gotwals, Robert Lawrence, Carter Lopez and Ashley Moloney.