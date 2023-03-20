Project Soapbox: Madison students speak out about the major issues

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Metropolitan School District is partnering with Overture Center for the Arts to present Mivka Challenge's Project Soapbox program.
The nationwide program provides students in cities across the country with a platform to speak about the issues that are important to them.
Martin Moe, a social studies teacher in the district, said more than 100 Madison students from 15 schools are participating this year. They plan to present more than 30 issues that include racism, abortion rights, trans rights, prison system inequities, child abuse, Islamophobia and body shaming.
"It's important because it lets them know that we, as adults actually want to hear what they have to say," Moe said.
The students may work on these issues with their peers and teachers at school, but Moe says they'll have a whole new audience when they present at Overture Center on Thursday.
"We're going to have about 30 civic partners that are going to be there who will be engaging in conversations with the students after they give their speeches," he said. "The students are going to share their topics, but they're actually going to be heard and get a chance to talk with adults outside of the school system about it."
They'll break out into small groups to share their speeches, and then the top 10 speeches will be chosen. Those students will give those speeches in the afternoon, and then the winning speechwriting will be selected to head to the national Project Soapbox competition in Washington D.C.
According to a press release, after participating in Project Soapbox:
- 94% of students believe they can make a difference in their community.
- 98% of students increased their civic knowledge.
- 96% of participating teachers have more positive relationships with their students.
- 100% of community leaders are more likely to involve youth in decision-making after serving as a guest judge for Project Soapbox.
The event happens Thursday, March 23.