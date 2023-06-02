Property manager exits challenged city-supported affordable housing

MADISON (WKOW) -- A property manager no longer has the financial means to operate two large, city-backed affordable housing complexes in Madison, creating concerns for residents and city officials alike.
Chicago-based Heartland Housing, Inc. has ceded operational control of housing at 7933 Tree Lane and 715 Rethke Avenue to court-appointed receiver Milwaukee attorney Michael Polsky.
The Heartland projects are supported by city money and federal tax credits and are an effort to use a housing first approach to transitioning people from homeless situations to stable accommodations.
Both complexes have had public safety challenges and been the subject of city designations as chronic nuisance properties as the result of an inordinate number of police calls. In March, authorities say a homicide was committed in broad daylight in the parking lot of the complex on Tree Lane.
City Community Development Director Jim O'Keefe said Heartland failed to sufficiently support tenants and the properties.
"You have to provide safe and secure premises for all these people," O'Keefe said.
"You have to pay the bills. You have to collect rent. If that doesn't happen, bad things are going to," O'Keefe said.
O'Keefe Friday went door-to-door at the housing complexes, explaining to tenants their leases would be honored and their housing remains stable.
Madison City Councilperson Amani Latimer Burris represents a portion of the city to include the housing on Rethke Avenue. She said whoever's identified as the next partner in property management must be acutely aware of the often vulnerable populations making up these housing communities.
"These properties are not just standard properties where the manager is involved with renting the property, making sure no one is parked in the wrong space or property upkeep," Latimer Burris said. "They are dealing with families and individuals that sometimes have complex issues."
One resident at the Tree Lane housing briefly spoke with a 27 News reporter. She declined to provide her name or elaborate on her sentiment of concern about the complex. "Things are just awful," she said.
O'Keefe said one possible, future approach as attrition opens up units at the more than 40-unit Tree Lane complex and 60-unit Rethke Avenue location would be to diversify the housing mix. O'Keefe said nearly all the tenants of the Tree Lane site require considerable support and case management in their transition to stable housing. O'Keefe said other city-supported affordable housing models involve a percentage of these tenants, as well as residents qualifying for less financial support and market-rate units.