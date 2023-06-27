 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects all of southern and
south central Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from
north-to-south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations
at the surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic
over the coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.

For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts
across the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could
reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Property owner bewildered after van smashes Madison apartment building

  • 0
Van crashes into home

Darryl Pierce, 58, was charged Tuesday with fourth offense operating while intoxicated and resisting arrest. A court commissioner set his bail at $500 and barred him from driving and drinking.

MADISON (WKOW) - A Madison property owner is bewildered after authorities say a man with a notorious driving history smashed a minivan into an apartment building and caused thousands of dollars in damage.

Darryl Pierce, 58, was charged Tuesday with fourth-offense operating while intoxicated and resisting arrest. A court commissioner set his bail at $500 and barred him from driving and drinking.

Madison Police officials said Pierce smashed the minivan into the building at 13 South Blair Street Sunday afternoon and tried to leave the scene. Court records state Pierce's blood alcohol level was .229, nearly three times Wisconsin's limit for drinking and driving of .08.

Cliff Fisher owns the more than 100-year-old building as well as more than dozen other Madison residential and commercial buildings. Fisher said he's responsible for a $10,000 insurance deductible after the impact left the building's basement compromised and a building porch damaged and unsound structurally.

But Fisher said he shudders to think about the consequences if a tenant had been in her basement-level bedroom.

"That wall would have collapsed in on her," Fisher said.

Pierce completed a jail sentence earlier this year after he was convicted of an attack on public transit. Pierce questioned why he was not allowed to enter a Madison Metro Bus through a door apparently reserved for boarding disabled passengers and then pepper-sprayed the bus driver.

In addition to three previous OWIs, court records show a sedan was declared a total loss after Pierce drove into the parked car in May 2019. American Family Insurance is trying to recover more than $6,800 from Pierce in that case.

Fisher bemoaned Pierce was able to be behind-the-wheel again at the time of the crash into the building on South Blair Street given Pierce's history and failure to meet all driving requirements.

"This guy had no insurance," Fisher said.

Fisher said Pierce recently acquired the minivan. Fisher said Wisconsin being one of seven states to require no proof of insurance when vehicles are registered is a glaring loophole.

"They go to Motor Vehicles, buy another car and have plates on it," Fisher said.

Fisher believes low bail amounts and the state's vehicle registration policy enable Pierce to drive illegally and remain a risk on the roads.

"And the next time he'll do it, he'll kill somebody," Fisher said.

Madison Building Inspector Matt Tucker said the South Blair Street building's structural integrity is intact. At the time of the crash, authorities said the Madison Fire Department's Heavy Urban Rescue Team responded and put up struts to stabilize the nearly collapsing porch.

Fisher said tenants will be able to return once all needed repairs are completed.