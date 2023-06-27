Property owner bewildered after van smashes Madison apartment building

MADISON (WKOW) - A Madison property owner is bewildered after authorities say a man with a notorious driving history smashed a minivan into an apartment building and caused thousands of dollars in damage.

Darryl Pierce, 58, was charged Tuesday with fourth-offense operating while intoxicated and resisting arrest. A court commissioner set his bail at $500 and barred him from driving and drinking.

Madison Police officials said Pierce smashed the minivan into the building at 13 South Blair Street Sunday afternoon and tried to leave the scene. Court records state Pierce's blood alcohol level was .229, nearly three times Wisconsin's limit for drinking and driving of .08.

Cliff Fisher owns the more than 100-year-old building as well as more than dozen other Madison residential and commercial buildings. Fisher said he's responsible for a $10,000 insurance deductible after the impact left the building's basement compromised and a building porch damaged and unsound structurally.

But Fisher said he shudders to think about the consequences if a tenant had been in her basement-level bedroom.

"That wall would have collapsed in on her," Fisher said.

Pierce completed a jail sentence earlier this year after he was convicted of an attack on public transit. Pierce questioned why he was not allowed to enter a Madison Metro Bus through a door apparently reserved for boarding disabled passengers and then pepper-sprayed the bus driver.

In addition to three previous OWIs, court records show a sedan was declared a total loss after Pierce drove into the parked car in May 2019. American Family Insurance is trying to recover more than $6,800 from Pierce in that case.

Fisher bemoaned Pierce was able to be behind-the-wheel again at the time of the crash into the building on South Blair Street given Pierce's history and failure to meet all driving requirements.

"This guy had no insurance," Fisher said.

Fisher said Pierce recently acquired the minivan. Fisher said Wisconsin being one of seven states to require no proof of insurance when vehicles are registered is a glaring loophole.

"They go to Motor Vehicles, buy another car and have plates on it," Fisher said.

Fisher believes low bail amounts and the state's vehicle registration policy enable Pierce to drive illegally and remain a risk on the roads.

"And the next time he'll do it, he'll kill somebody," Fisher said.

Madison Building Inspector Matt Tucker said the South Blair Street building's structural integrity is intact. At the time of the crash, authorities said the Madison Fire Department's Heavy Urban Rescue Team responded and put up struts to stabilize the nearly collapsing porch.

Fisher said tenants will be able to return once all needed repairs are completed.