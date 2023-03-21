Proposal to rename highway after fallen Orfordville soldier

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- A newly-proposed bill would rename part of a highway in Rock County after a soldier who was killed while serving in Afghanistan.
Army Corporal Benjamin Neal of Orfordville died in April of 2012 when his unit was attacked.
His body was brought home in May of that year.
The 21-year-old received a number of honors during his time in the military, including the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star.
Now, some state lawmakers want to name a stretch of Highway 11 between Orfordville and Footville in his honor.