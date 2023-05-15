 Skip to main content
Proposed bill would increase penalties for failing to stop for a school bus

  • Updated
Adam Reed

MADISON (WKOW) -- Three Republican state lawmakers are introducing a bill to increase the penalties for drivers who don't stop for a school bus.

Right now, a driver who doesn't stop when a bus has its flashing red warning lights on could be fined a minimum of $30 to a maximum of $300.

Under this bill, the minimum penalty would go up to $300 and the maximum would increase to $1,000.

The bill comes from Rep. William Penterman (R-Columbus), Rep. Scott Johnson (R-Jefferson) and Senator Jesse James (R-Altoona). It is being circulated for co-sponsors through Friday, May 19.

