Proposed bill would make Wisconsin state parks passes good for an entire year

MADISON (WKOW) -- A newly-proposed bill would allow state parks passes to be valid for a full year, no matter when you buy them.
Right now, a pass is only good for the calendar year, so whether you bought it in January or in August, it's only good until December 31 of that year.
A bill from Rep. Ron Tusler (R-Harrison) and Sen. Robert Cowles (R-Green Bay) would change that. Under their proposal, a state parks pass would be good for a full year, based on the month of sale -- if you bought it in August of 2023, it would be good until August of 2024.
The bill would delay implementation until 2025 to ensure the state Department of Natural Resources has time to make the necessary IT changes and print new stickers signifying the month of sale.
The bill is being circulated for co-sponsors until Tuesday, August 29.