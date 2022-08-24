Proposed order indicates federal judge will rule disabled voters must get assistance returning absentee ballots

MADISON (WKOW) — A proposed order in federal court suggests a judge is set to rule voters with disabilities must be allowed assistance in returning absentee ballots.
The proposed order was filed Wednesday in the Western District of Wisconsin by Judge James Peterson.
According to Peterson, a state statute related to the role of municipal clerks and the federal Voting Rights Act makes it so those with disabilities "must be permitted" to receive assistance returning ballots.
A Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling in July made unsupervised dropboxes illegal, but did not address whether people could legally mail another voter's ballot.
The proposed order would allow disabled voters to use ballot return assistance in the November 2022 general election. It states voters with disabilities must be allowed to receive help "from a person of their choice," as long as that person is not that voter's employer, or an agent of the voter's union, if they belong to one.
In the federal lawsuit, progressive firm, Law Forward, is representing four voters with disabilities. The Wisconsin Elections Commission is named as a defendant in the case.
Peterson's proposed order gives all parties until August 29 to respond.