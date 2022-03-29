Proposed state constitutional amendment would set term limits for state officials

MADISON (WKOW) — A proposal going around the Capitol would amend Wisconsin's constitution. It would limit how long most elected state officials could hold office.
Currently, Wisconsin doesn't have term limits in place for elected officials. Under proposal LRB–6294, state officials such as members of the assembly and senators, would be subject to a 12-year term limit. Supreme Court of Wisconsin justices would have a 20-year limit — two 10-year terms.
But, even if an elected official hits 12 years in office they would have a chance to serve again. Individuals could seek office again after a five-year gap.
Additionally, the proposal alters term lengths for members of the assembly and senate. Currently, those elected to the assembly have two-year terms and state senators are elected to staggered four-year terms. This proposal would have representatives of the assembly elected to staggered four-year terms and state senators to staggered six-year terms.
The proposal would implement these changes in 2026. It does not apply to federal offices.