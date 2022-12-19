Proposed zoning change concerns some neighbors on Madison's near west side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Several neighborhoods touch UW-Madison's campus, but single-family homes, not student housing, comprise many of them. However, that could change if the city updates its zoning code.
The city is eyeing a change to the family definition, which restricts the number of people who can live together based on the home's zoning district, whether those who live there are renters or the homeowner and if they are related to each other.
Right now, zoning code for about a third of Madison restricts rented properties to two unrelated adults and their dependents. If the homeowner lives there, four additional unrelated adults can also live in that unit.
"Renters are treated much differently, which we know is an equity issue, all at a time when rents are at a high," Katie Bannon, Madison's Zoning Administrator, said during a neighborhood meeting Monday evening.
The Regent, Dudgeon Monroe, Vilas and Greenbush neighborhoods are affected by these differing zoning rules. However, for most of the city, the limit of five unrelated adults is the only zoning capacity restriction in effect.
The proposed zoning change would eliminate the differentiation between renter-occupied and owner-occupied units citywide, which means occupancy of all properties would be limited to five unrelated adults and their dependents.
"The more places you have for the more people to live in, the more choice you have, and the more bodies you put in places, potentially, is another way that we can address our housing crisis," Matt Tucker, the former zoning administrator and current Director of Building Inspection for Madison, said.
Pushback to plan
However, some people who live in neighborhoods that would see zoning changes aren't sold on the plan.
Doug Raubal has lived in his home in the Regent neighborhood since 2015. He said he bought the home knowing its proximity to Camp Randall would mean being around college students some. However, he said he's concerned the zoning code change would increase those interactions by a lot.
"Someone may find it financially attractive to purchase houses that come for sale in these neighborhoods that are adjacent to campus and turn them into student housing, which would probably have a significant impact, I'm afraid, on the fabric of the communities in this area" he said.
Raubal said, right now, his neighborhood is mostly made up of families, retirees and working adults.
"If I'm gone for a while, my next door neighbors, they take care of me, I take care of them," he said.
However, he doesn't think that will continue if more students move in.
"When you have the students, you don't know them, they're transient, they're there for a year … and then they're gone. That starts to cut into that sense of community that we established here."
City's reasoning for change
City staff said these changes are being considered as a way to address disparities in homeownership between different racial groups in the city.
Katie Bannon said Monday that 52.7% of white households in Madison are homeowners, compared to 30.0% of Latinx households and 15.3% of Black households.
She said that means the limited rental housing supply and high rent prices disproportionately affect communities of color.
Bannon said the city is hopeful changing the zoning code to increase capacity limits in some areas will increase the availability of rental units and start to address those issues.
Plan going forward
At Monday night's meeting, several community members said they support finding ways to address racial inequities in homeownership and making rent more affordable. However, they expressed skepticism that this change to zoning code would do that.
Many said they thought it would simply increase calls for noise complaints and other nuisances.
Some people proposed changes to the zoning code that would mostly eliminate the two unrelated adults occupancy cap in most parts of the city, while maintaining a buffer zone near UW-Madison's campus.
It is not yet clear if that idea has viability.
City staff said the proposed zoning change will be recommended to the plan commission and will appear on that committee's agenda in February.