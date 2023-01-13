Prosecutors file charges against Monroe man accused of firing gun into home

MONROE (WKOW) -- A Monroe man faces four felony counts after police say he fired a gun into a home.
Prosecutors filed eight total counts against 50-year-old John Fredieu. Four of them are felonies: attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety (two counts) and endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm.
Fredieu is also charged with four misdemeanor counts: operating a firearm while intoxicated, criminal damage to property, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police in Monroe say Fredieu fired into a home on 16th Street Tuesday night. No one inside the home was hurt.
Police say it was a targeted incident.
Fredieu appeared via video for his initial appearance in Green County Court on Friday. Court records show his bond was set at $250,000 cash. Among the conditions of his bond, Fredieu cannot leave Green, Dane or Rock counties without permission from the court and he cannot have any firearms or dangerous weapons.
Fredieu is due back in court January 19.