Protesters decry recent Madison violence, maintain targeted at Asian students

MADISON (WKOW) -- More than 100 protesters Friday decried recent Madison violence they said was targeted at members of UW's Asian community and called for more safeguards for members of that community and related communities.
Protesters began at the Capitol Square and marched down State Street, carrying signs to include "Stop Asian Hate."
Members of the protest maintained three recent attacks had a racial component. A Madison Police spokesperson said the attacks were random and likely did not include a racial dimension. Protesters maintained one of the victims was a 26-year-old, Asian student in a PhD program.
“As a member of the East Asian communities, I am deeply disturbed and disgusted by the incidents that happened on June 14th,” Associated Students of Madison Nominations Board Chair Steven Shi shared in a statement. “I want to acknowledge that I have received warm welcomes from the local communities when I first moved here, and I find it especially joyful to see Madison citizens offered mental and physical support surrounding the two incidents on the night of June 14th. However, UW Madison should not tolerate any crime, and if it turns out that these perpetrators are UW students, severe but proportionate disciplinary actions should be taken."
Protest organizer Karisa Liu said UW-Madison officials should require programming upon university entrance on racial diversity much as is done with sexual misconduct. Liu also said university and UW Police officials should work closer together to meet the needs of Asian student victims.
"The university has been made aware of recent acts of violence and aggression against students that took place near the UW–Madison campus. We are deeply concerned by these reports," a UW-Madison spokesperson expressed in a statement. "Initial reports came from members of our Asian, Pacific Islander and Desi American communities, and we are aware that in recent years these communities have faced increased threats to their safety, well-being, and sense of belonging. We recognize the safety concerns and trauma these actions may cause, and will continue to work to create safe, equitable and inclusive working, living, and learning environments," according to the statement.
Liu questioned why a campus-wide alert system to notify students of danger and emergencies was not activated the night of the three attacks.
"Some have asked why the university did not issue a WiscAlert, UW-Madison’s emergency alert system, related to Tuesday’s incidents," UW Police spokesperson Marc Lovicott said. "This system is only activated when UWPD can confirm a significant emergency or dangerous situation involving an immediate, actively occurring threat on campus (or heading toward campus) that impacts the health or safety of students or employees."
Liu said one of the victims of the attacks reported to police personnel racial slurs were made to him as he was attacked.
Protesters vowed to continue to speak out on what they said was disparate and unsafe treatment of some members of UW's Asian student community.