Provisional voters have until Friday to make sure their ballot is counted

  • Updated
Voting booth MGN

MADISON (WKOW) — Those who voted with a provisional ballot Tuesday have until Friday to get the required information to their municipal clerk, otherwise their vote won't be counted.

By 4 p.m. Friday, provisional voters need to email, fax or bring the required information to their clerk.

A number of IDs are acceptable for voting purposes:

  • Wisconsin driver license expiring after 11/08/2022
  • Wisconsin DOT-issued photo ID card expiring after 11/08/2022
  • U.S. passport expiring after 11/08/2022
  • Military ID card expiring after 11/08/2022
  • Certificate of naturalization issued within last 2 years
  • Unexpired Wisconsin driver license or state ID receipt
  • Unexpired ID receipt issued by the Wisconsin DOT through the ID Petition Process
  • ID card issued by a federally recognized Indian tribe in Wisconsin, regardless of expiration date
  • Unexpired ID issued by a Wisconsin accredited university or college —must contain issuance date, student signature, and expiration date within 2 years of issuance. If expired, can be used along with proof of current enrollment.
  • Unexpired ID issued by the Veterans Health Administration
  • Citation or notice of intent to revoke or suspend Wisconsin driver license, issued within 60 days of the election

The ID doesn't need to have a voter's current address.

A free ID is available through the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, and the Dane County Voter ID Coalition offers free cab rides to the DMV.

WisDOT to provide free IDs for upcoming primary

