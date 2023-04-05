Provisional voters have until Friday to make sure their ballot is counted

MADISON (WKOW) — Those who voted with a provisional ballot Tuesday have until Friday to get the required information to their municipal clerk, otherwise their vote won't be counted.
By 4 p.m. Friday, provisional voters need to email, fax or bring the required information to their clerk.
A number of IDs are acceptable for voting purposes:
- Wisconsin driver license expiring after 11/08/2022
- Wisconsin DOT-issued photo ID card expiring after 11/08/2022
- U.S. passport expiring after 11/08/2022
- Military ID card expiring after 11/08/2022
- Certificate of naturalization issued within last 2 years
- Unexpired Wisconsin driver license or state ID receipt
- Unexpired ID receipt issued by the Wisconsin DOT through the ID Petition Process
- ID card issued by a federally recognized Indian tribe in Wisconsin, regardless of expiration date
- Unexpired ID issued by a Wisconsin accredited university or college —must contain issuance date, student signature, and expiration date within 2 years of issuance. If expired, can be used along with proof of current enrollment.
- Unexpired ID issued by the Veterans Health Administration
- Citation or notice of intent to revoke or suspend Wisconsin driver license, issued within 60 days of the election
The ID doesn't need to have a voter's current address.
A free ID is available through the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, and the Dane County Voter ID Coalition offers free cab rides to the DMV.