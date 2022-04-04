 Skip to main content
Public defender shortage leads to case delays in Wisconsin

  • Updated
MILWAUKEE (WISN) -- Thousands of criminal cases across Wisconsin are on hold because of a shortage of public defenders.

In Milwaukee County alone, more than 200 cases a day are delayed while defendants sit and wait for a lawyer.

"We don't have enough lawyers to take all the cases we have available, " Thomas Reed, state public defender regional attorney manager, told WISN-TV. "And it's especially notable where we're looking at very serious cases."

Wisconsin recently received $14 million in federal funds to ease the case backlog.

