Public health adapts air quality response amid new alert, changing climate

MADISON (WKOW) -- Public Health Madison and Dane County (PHMDC) rolled out parts of a new response plan to air quality alerts as smoke from Canadian wildfires again descends on Wisconsin.
The state Department of Natural Resources issued an air quality alert Wednesday for the entire state that warned conditions could deteriorate to "Unhealthy" levels.
As of Friday, Dane Count's air quality rated as "Moderate," two classifications healthier than "Unhealthy," according to federal government monitors.
PHMDC has worked over the summer to develop a plan for how they and other county government agencies respond to air quality alerts.
The plan is not yet final, but PHMDC began to implement parts of it in response to the latest plume of smoke to drift through the area.
PHMDC Communications Coordinator Morgan Finke said that the agency exercised some of the same muscles in developing its draft air quality response plan as it did when responding to COVID-19.
"We kind of got used to having to adapt our response during our response," Finke said. "And I think that's kind of what we're doing with with our wildfire response as well."
The new plan, once implemented, will assign various county departments a list of instructions to carry out when air quality deteriorates to given thresholds.
Currently, PHMDC is making masks available at all public libraries in the county, and designating those same buildings as places where people can go if they need clean air.
Finke saw the work needed to develop and carryout a new air quality plan as worth it, despite Wisconsin's historically good air quality. She named climate change as a contributing factor, that could lead to more smoky skies in the state's future.