Public Health lacked plan for air quality alert, drafts response for future alerts

MADISON (WKOW) -- A public health official admitted Monday her department didn't have a plan to address the recent stretch of poor air quality.
Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHMDC) Janel Heinrich made the admission at a Dane County Personnel and Finance Committee meeting.
However, Heinrich said the agency is now in the process of drafting a new plan it apply towards future alerts. She presented the current draft at the meeting.
"I will be honest and saying this plan was not developed before that last incident," Heinrich said. "Now, that doesn't mean we had no plan. It just means that we had to piece together elements of different ways to respond quickly here."
Activists with Freedom Inc. criticized elected officials at multiple levels of government for failing to plan for and respond to the air quality alerts.
The draft plan follows thresholds for air quality used by the federal government. When a threshold is reached, public health and other government agencies will act.
While Heinrich displayed only small fraction draft plan -- part of a single page -- she noted the full document was some 49 pages long. She said the plan contains instructions for multiple agencies aside from PHMDC on how to respond to future air quality alerts.
27 News contacted public health departments in Brown and Waukesha counties as well as the city of Milwaukee. Spokespeople with the Brown and Waukesha County departments said their agencies were not developing plans to respond to future air quality alerts beyond communication strategies.
Milwaukee's public health authority did not respond to a request for comment.
Dane County's draft plan presented by Heinrich contained actionable items like distribution of facemasks.
"We're used to snow storms and heat advisories or severe weather," said PHMDC Spokesperson Morgan Finke. "But having air quality alerts isn't something that we're typically used to having."
To better plan for future air quality alerts and other emergencies, members of the Personnel and Finance Committee asked Heinrich if her department could use funding to support emergency planning staff that are currently funded by grant money.
That said, Heinrich doesn't believe emergency staff planning funding will permanently solve the problem.
"But when that funding goes away, there's one person [left] and that person is responsible for developing all of our training plans," Heinrich said. "I'd be remiss to say that a commitment of permanent funding ... would not be supportive. It would be 100% helpful because the breadth of work is far more than one person can manage."
To secure permeant funding for emergency preparedness, Heinrich will need to secure the support of the Dane County Board and County Executive Joe Parisi.