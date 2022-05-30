Public hearing for Metro Transit Network Redesign set for Tuesday night

MADISON (WKOW) — Metro Transit and the City of Madison Transportation Policy and Planning Board (TPPB) are holding a virtual public hearing Tuesday night about the proposed redesign of the city's bus network.
The hearing is set for 6 p.m. CLICK HERE for details on how to watch the meeting, register to speak and submit feedback.
After gathering feedback on the proposed plan and its amendments, the Transportation Policy and Planning Board is scheduled to vote on the redesign at its meeting June 6.
After the TPPB vote, the Common Council is scheduled to vote on the redesign at its meeting June 7.