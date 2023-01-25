Public information meeting on John Nolen Drive reconstruction set for February

MADISON (WKOW) — In February, the public has an opportunity to learn more about the upcoming reconstruction on John Nolen Drive.
Madison's engineering division says the February 23rd meeting includes a review of design alternatives, possible schedule and overview of the project. There will also be a question and answer panel and public opinion survey of presented alternatives.
The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., and is over Zoom. You must register ahead of time, which can be done online.
“It’s been a bit since we’ve connected with the community on this project publicly, however, we’ve been doing a lot of work at the engagement level and internally across various City agencies to make sure we’ve got the project connecting in all the places it needs to,” said City Engineer Jim Wolfe in a statement.
The project works closely with the Parks Division's Lake Monona Waterfront Design Challenge, as both project impact each other.
The engineering division says the project will reconstruct the pavement and bridges from Lakeside Street to North Shore Drive. It will also improve paths like the Capital City Trail.
Construction could begin as early as 2025, but that hinges on the design process.