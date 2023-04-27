Public invited to give input on Madison's Badger Mill Creek project

MADISON (WKOW) — The public has a chance to voice their opinion on the Badger Mill Creek project in Madison.
Because of water quality issues, the Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District is trying to come up with a solution to reduce phosphorus in Badger Mill Creek. This project has drawn some controversy, because crews will need to drain the creek, which could impact the ecosystem.
The public comment period opens Thursday on the Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District's website.
You can also register for an upcoming public meeting on the project, which is on May 11.