Public invited to talk about 2023 Capital and Operating Budgets

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Common Council is inviting the public to give their opinions on the 2023 Capital and Operating Budgets.
In a meeting Tuesday, Nov. 15, public testimony and deliberations are welcome.
It starts at 5:30 in a hybrid format. If you would like to be there in-person, you can go to Room 201 in the City-County Building. To watch and/or comment virtually, you need to register ahead of time.
Common Council deliberations are set to continue Wednesday, Nov. 16 and possibly Thursday, Nov. 17 if needed.