Public meetings available for Madison residents to learn about purpose-built homeless shelter project

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison residents have a chance to hear about a purpose-built homeless shelter set to be built on the city's east side.
The city plans to build the shelter on 1904 Bartillon Drive, and it's meant to serve primarily men experiencing homelessness.
The city hopes this shelter will meet the unique needs of the people it serves more than the current usage of church basements.
There are three separate meetings available to learn about the project's design and next steps. One meeting will be on Zoom.
- 5:30-7 p.m., May 9, 2023, Virtual via Zoom. Advance registration is required: May 9, 2023 Public Information Meeting Registration
- 5:30-7 p.m., May 11, 2023, in person at East Madison Community Center, 8 Straubel Court, Madison, Wis., 53704 (Spanish and Hmong Interpreter Services will be available.)
- 5:30-7 p.m., May 17, 2023, in person at Hawthorne Library, 2707 E Washington Ave., Madison, Wis., 53704
Interpreter services are available. (Si necesita servicios de interpretación, comuníquese con) (Yog koj xav tau kev pab txhais lus, thov hu rau)