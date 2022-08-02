Pump track unveiled at Aldo Leopold Park

MADISON (WKOW) -- City officials in Madison cut the ribbon at a reimagined park on the city's south side.
This is Aldo Leopold Park on Traceway Drive.
It now has a pump track, a paved track that has banked turns and bumps that allow bikers to get around just by pumping, not even pedaling.
The project engineer says the pump track is something people have been asking for and it's already been immensely popular.
"As more people learn about this facility, it drives more people to learn how to ride a bike, to learn how to ride a bike on a pump track, that riding bikes is fun," project engineer Corey Stelljes said.
In a couple weeks, the city will kick off another bike project right near the pump track.
They're calling it the Shred to School Trail.
It will connect to Leopold Elementary.