Puppy Bowl watch party benefits Humane Society

MADISON (WKOW) -- On Super Bowl Sunday, Bierock Bar & Restaurant welcomed crowds for a Puppy Bowl watch party.
There, people had the opportunity to watch Animal Planet's 18th annual Puppy Bowl on the big screen while enjoying tailgate food and drinks with their dogs.
"This is one of our bigger days of the year. People get really hyped up because of the Puppy Bowl and it goes to a good cause," Brian Carriveau, a co-owner of Bierock, said.
Carriveau said 10% of all proceeds from the day will be donated to the Dane County Humane Society.
This year, there was also a raffle of prizes donated by Wisconsin Brewing Company to go toward the cause.
"It's different and cool and involves dogs, and who doesn't love dogs," Bierock said.
This was the 4th year Bierock held its Puppy Bowl watch party.