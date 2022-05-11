Puppy stolen at gunpoint in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Two Milwaukee children are shaken up after they were robbed at gunpoint for their 4-month-old puppy.
The children are 10 and 12.
Police said they were walking their puppy named Coco last Friday when someone pulled out a gun and stole her. The cage on their front porch has been empty since.
In an interview with WISN-TV, the kids' grandmother Katrina Chester is angry that someone pulled a gun on her grandbabies.
"I was hysterical. It's crazy. These are my grandbabies," Chester said.
So far, police only have a description of the suspect's vehicle.