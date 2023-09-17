Puptoberfest fundraises for OccuPaws Guide Dogs

VERONA, Wis. (WKOW) -- Sorry cat people; autumn is for the dogs. At least it was at puptoberfest on Sunday.
The free dog friendly event welcomed residents and their pets to enjoy an evening of food, drinks and lots of fetch.
Even the dogless people were invited, barring they brought treats.
The festivities took place at Wisconsin Brewing Co. and featured raffles with proceeds benefiting OccuPaws Guide Dogs.
Kristen Schoville, an event organizer, explained OccuPaws' mission to raise and train guide dogs for blind recipients. Schoville said the fully-trained dogs help their handlers with day-to-day activities.
"They help our Wisconsin's blind. They are the eyes of our blind, so they will help them across streets, help them keep safe, check for obstacles and become a guide dog team," she said.
But dogs are not just part of the team, they are part of the family. Which is why organizers offered microchipping, nail trims, treats and toys for the pets at puptoberfest - and there were quite a few, but don't worry, we took pictures.
More information about puptoberfest can be found on the Wisconsin Brewing Co. Facebook Page.