 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON
CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 15 below
to 25 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Push to make Colby official state cheese of Wisconsin

  • Updated
Colby
By Sierra Rehm

Hearing on Bill Making Colby the Official State Cheese

MADISON (WKOW) -- Colby cheese was first developed in the late 1800s in the city of Colby, in Marathon and Clark counties.

Sen. Kathy Bernier (R-Chippewa Falls) and Rep. Donna Rozar (R-Marshfield) authored a bill that would make Colby the official state cheese of Wisconsin.

Both Republicans represent the Colby. 

During a hearing heard by the Senate Committee on Government Operations, Legal Review and Consumer Protection, several supporters of the move spoke Tuesday.

"2022 is the year for America's Dairyland to name an official cheese, what better cheese than a Wisconsin original? Colby, it is a cheese that has been putting a smile on cheese lover's faces since 1885," said James Schmidt, mayor of Colby.

The bill needs to come up for a vote in committee before moving forward.