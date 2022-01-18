Push to make Colby official state cheese of Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Colby cheese was first developed in the late 1800s in the city of Colby, in Marathon and Clark counties.
Sen. Kathy Bernier (R-Chippewa Falls) and Rep. Donna Rozar (R-Marshfield) authored a bill that would make Colby the official state cheese of Wisconsin.
Both Republicans represent the Colby.
During a hearing heard by the Senate Committee on Government Operations, Legal Review and Consumer Protection, several supporters of the move spoke Tuesday.
"2022 is the year for America's Dairyland to name an official cheese, what better cheese than a Wisconsin original? Colby, it is a cheese that has been putting a smile on cheese lover's faces since 1885," said James Schmidt, mayor of Colby.
The bill needs to come up for a vote in committee before moving forward.