Push to rename Jefferson Middle School in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Jefferson Middle School community is asking the Madison Metropolitan School District's Board of Education to look into renaming the school.
Jefferson's principal formally asked the board to start the process at the board's meeting Monday night.
The next step is for board members to pick representatives for a committee to gather feedback and suggestions for a new name.
Last year, the school board voted to rename Memorial High School after Vel Phillips. The change takes effect next school year.
Phillips was the first African American woman to graduate from UW-Madison Law School. In 1956, she became to first African American and first woman elected to Milwaukee's Common Council.