Put some rocks in your pockets, it's going to be windy

It's that time of the year where the jetstream is moving south for the Winter. As it's moving south, we'll be experiencing windy conditions as we continue to see days that are warm which are then followed by a cool down. We're going to experience one of those whiplash temperature changes Friday into Saturday.
Overnight Thursday, our sky conditions are going to remain generally quiet, but we'll be breezy; winds are going to be out of the south as our next system starts to move northwards.
By Friday the system is here, and we'll be warm, and still windy, with temperatures topping out in the upper 40s/low 50s. Clouds will increase throughout the day ahead of a chance for light rain starting in the evening hours Friday lasting overnight.
Once the cold front passes, the raining rain will turn over to snow/a rain/snow mix and wrap up shortly after midnight. Winds are going to remain breezy and out of the north keeping our high temperatures in the mid 20s for Saturday.
We're back in the upper 30s and quiet to end the weekend.