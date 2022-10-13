Putting together an inexpensive Halloween costume

MADISON (WKOW) -- Halloween is quickly approaching and if you don't have a costume picked out, Goodwill of South Central Wisconsin is offering some ideas.
Thursday on Wake Up Wisconsin, Goodwill reps stopped by the studio to talk about the benefits to shopping secondhand for your costume, including being good for the environment and having a one-of-a-kind costume.
"Things like a navy pea coat can be a sailor, a fake fur coat could be a cat or a bear," they said. "If you’re the type of person that gets competitive about having the best costume, there’s no better place to shop for unique pieces than Goodwill."
They recommend beginning with a starter piece and letting the accessories inspire you.
