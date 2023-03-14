Qdoba standoff: Robbery suspects hide in ceiling, break through wall in attempted escape

GLENDALE (WKOW) - A Qdoba in Glendale, Wis., is closed after a late-night robbery attempt.
Our Milwaukee affiliate reports police responded to the Bayshore Town Center restaurant Monday night. Officers said all restaurant employees had escaped when they got there.
When officers decided to go in, they found two suspects in the ceiling above the kitchen. The suspects refused to come down, leading to a standoff.
Around 1:35 Tuesday morning, police tell our Milwaukee affiliate they saw the suspects breaking through the drywall of the adjacent, vacant unit.
Glendale police arrested an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl. They say the teens could face charges of robbery, false imprisonment, and resisting arrest.