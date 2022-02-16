Quadren Wilson is in extreme pain, attorney says

MADISON (WKOW) -- Quadren Wilson's attorney, Steve Eisenberg, said Wednesday that his client is in a lot of pain nearly two weeks after he was shot during an arrest on Madison's east side.
"Since about 10:00 this morning, he's been in horrible pain … piercing pain," Eisenberg said. "I said, 'What's the pain level on one to 10?' He said '20.'"
Wilson's arrest on February 3 involved more than 20 officers. The Dane County Sheriff's Office said two state agents fired their weapons, but investigators have not said whether anyone was hit.
Wilson's family said he was shot in the back five times.
Eisenberg said Wilson has been in pain ever since that happened, but he said the pain got worse Wednesday.
"Today is an escalation, and he walked into the little cubicle that he sees me in like an old man," he said.
Eisenberg said Wilson requested to see a nurse at the Dane County Jail around 3 p.m. Wednesday. As of 5:30 p.m., when Eisenberg spoke with 27 News, Wilson had not yet been able to do so.
Eisenberg said that makes him believe Wilson is not getting the medical care he needs.
"When someone tells me they've been shot in the back, that it's excruciating pain, someone needs to see him, preferably an MD," he said.
Last week, the sheriff's office told 27 News that jail staff were taking care of Wilson's medical needs.
27 News reached out to the Sheriff's Office Wednesday night after hearing Eisenberg's claims about Wilson's condition. We have not yet heard back.